Munster: John Ryan and Niall Scannell among 12 to agree contract extensions

John Ryan and Niall Scannell both featured for Ireland in the recent autumn internationals

Ireland trio John Ryan, Niall Scannell and Darren Sweetnam are among 12 players who have agreed contract extensions with Munster.

Prop Ryan, who scored his first Ireland try in the recent win over USA, has signed a three-year deal which will keep him at the club until June 2022.

Scannell and Sweetnam are among nine players to sign two-year extensions.

That group also includes hooker Scannell's centre brother Ronan who is also an Ireland international.

Back-row Jack O'Donoghue, who has earned two Irish caps, is among the contingent signing two-year deals which also includes JJ Hanrahan, Alex Wootton, Rhys Marshall, Fineen Wycherley and Calvin Nash.

Niall Scannell, 26, has played 79 games for Munster since making his debut for the province in 2011 and earned his 11th Ireland cap in the win over the USA 10 days ago.

Scannell's 24-year-old brother Ronan has represented Munster on 92 occasions and won three Irish caps - the same international tally as Sweetnam who started in the recent USA game.

Fly-half Hanrahan, 26, is in his second spell with Munster after having a two-year stint with Northampton Saints.

Wing Wootton, 24, joined Munster's Academy in 2013 and was the province's top try-scorer last season, with his touch-down tally now reading 13 in 34 games.

Kiwi hooker Marshall is in the middle of his third season with the Irish province while utility forward Wycherley and wing Nash moved up from the Academy to the senior squad for this season.

South African international flanker Arno Botha and prop Jeremy Loughman have also agreed one-year contract extensions which keep them at the club until 2020.

Ulster backed out of a planned two-year deal for Botha in May 2017 because of concerns over his fitness following a series of injury setbacks but he joined Munster last summer and has impressed for Johann van Graan's side.