European Rugby Champions Cup: Racing 92 v Leicester Tigers

Matt Toomua and Manu Tuilagi pair up in the centre for Leicester

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Paris La Defense Arena Date: Sunday, 9 December Kick-off: 15:15 Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and on the BBC Sport website

Australia centre Matt Toomua replaces the suspended Kyle Eastmond as Leicester face Racing 92 in the Champions Cup.

Fellow Australia international Tatafu Polota-Nau also returns to the starting line-up and is joined in the pack by Harry Wells and Mike Fitzgerald.

England scrum-half Ben Youngs is on the bench, with Ben White starting,

Former Ireland wing Simon Zebo starts for Racing and is one of seven changes to the French side.

Pool Four Played Won Points Racing 92 2 2 9 Leicester 2 1 5 Ulster 2 1 4 Scarlets 2 0 1

Zebo is joined in the backline by Virimi Vakatawa and Olivier Klemenczak, while Finn Russell returns at fly-half.

Cedate Gomes Sa comes into the front row, with Bernard Le Roux at lock and Wenceslas Lauret at flanker.

Twice European champions, Leicester are seeking their first win in all competitions since they defeated Scarlets in the second round of the Champions Cup.

Tigers lost to Ulster in the opening round and were beaten 41-10 by Bristol in the Premiership last weekend.

Eastmond's four-week ban came after a dangerous tackle on Bristol's Ian Madigan in that game.

Kyle Eastmond will miss the next two European games and Premiership games against Harlequins and Bath

"We were obviously very disappointed with the result at Bristol last week and we've thoroughly reviewed that, but we also have to look forward and try to put things right that we got wrong there," Tigers interim head coach Geordan Murphy said.

French side Racing 92 were Champions Cup runners-up last season and are undefeated in this year's competition, beating Ulster and Scarlets.

"If we hopefully win this game, being three out of three is a very good position, going on to a fixture where Leicester will be struggling," Zebo said.

"We've got good momentum in Europe but Leicester are dangerous, if they click. They haven't been great so far in the league. They're a bit of a wounded animal at the moment."

Racing 92: Dulin; Zebo, Vakatawa, Klemenczak, Imhoff; Russell, Iribaren; Ben Arous, Szarzewski (c), Gomes Sa, Le Roux, Nakarawa, Lauret, Chouzenoux, Claassen

Replacements: Avei, Gogichashvili, Tameifuna, Bird, Palu, Gibert, Dupichot, Volavola

Leicester: Holmes; Thompstone, Tuilagi, Toomua, May; Ford (c), White; Genge, Polota-Nau, Cole, Spencer, Wells, Fitzgerald, O'Connor, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Kerr, Ma'afu, Cortes, Williams, Evans, Thompson, Youngs, Smith

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.