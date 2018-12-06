European Rugby Challenge Cup: Pau v Worcester Warriors

Wynand Olivier will make his first start since October

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Stade du Hameau Date: Friday, 7 December Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Matti Williams is the only player to retain his place in the Worcester Warriors starting line-up from the 36-16 defeat by Gloucester.

Centre Wynand Olivier will captain the side as the two teams meet for the first time.

Warriors flanker Alafoti Faosiliva will make his first start since a calf injury on the first day of the season.

Centre Will Butler could also play for the first time this season after an elbow injury if he comes off the bench.

Nine of Friday's side started Warriors' last match in France in October, a 38-27 win over Stade Francais in Paris.

Warriors are attempting to make it three straight wins in Europe after winning both their first two Challenge Cup games in October to top Pool 2.

Pau have won one and lost one of their group games so far.

The two sides will meet again in the reverse fixture at Sixways on 15 December.

Worcester Warriors: Van Breda; Humphreys, Lawrence, Olivier (capt); Hammond, Shillcock, Heaney, Waller, Annett, Milasinovich, Barry, Kitchener, Faosiliva, Williams, Cox.

Replacements: Miller, Cosgrove, Kerrod, Scott, Cutting, Arr, Butler, Howe.

