European Rugby Challenge Cup: Benetton v Harlequins

Alex Dombrandt put in a commanding display for Harlequins in their Premiership win against Exeter

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Stadio Comunale di Monigo Date: Saturday, 8 December Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins make three changes from the side that beat Exeter in the Premiership last Friday for their key European Challenge Cup trip to Treviso.

Charlie Mulchrone replaces Danny Care at scrum-half, Phil Swainston is in for Kyle Sinckler at tight-head prop and Mat Luamanu replaces Ben Glynn at lock.

Alex Dombrandt continues at blindside flanker alongside James Clifford.

Only points difference separates the sides in pool five after two games having both won and lost one so far.

Benetton: Hayward; Sperandio, Benvenuit, Morisi, Ioane; McKinley, Tebaldi; Quaglio, Bigi, Ferrari, Fuser, Budd, Negri da Oleggio, Steyn, Barbini.

Replacements: Faiva, Appiah, Pasquali, Herbst, Pettinelli, Duvenage, Sgarbi, Zanon.

Harlequins: Brown; Earle, Marchant, Saili, Ibitoye; Lang, Mulchrone; Marler, Ward, Swainston, Merrick, Luamanu, Dombrandt, Clifford, J Chisholm (capt).

Replacements: Crumpton, Boyce, Collier, Glynn, Lasike, Saunders, Smith, Murley.

Referee: Alan Jones (WRU).

