European Rugby Challenge Cup: Northampton Saints v Dragons

Lloyd Fairbrorther joined Dragons from Exeter Chiefs in 2014

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 8 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Northampton & BBC Radio Wales and on the BBC Sport website.

Northampton Saints have made 10 changes as they host Dragons in the European Challenge Cup, but Wales fly-half Dan Biggar retains his place.

Director of rugby Chris Boyd has given a number of Saints youngsters another opportunity to impress.

Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman has himself made eight changes for the trip to Franklin's Gardens.

Centre Jack Dixon and prop Lloyd Fairbrother will make their 100th appearance for the region.

Biggar partners scrum-half Alex Mitchell for Saints, who makes his first start in four matches and Taqele Naiyaravoro remain on the wing.

Luther Burrell starts at 12 with Rory Hutchinson at outside centre for the first time this season after recovering from a knee injury.

Academy players Ollie Sleightholme and George Furbank make their European debuts and complete the back three.

Prop Alex Waller captains the side with James Fish coming in at hooker and Ben Franks also starting in the front row.

Api Ratuniyarawa and Alex Moon start and Tom Wood is recalled at openside flanker to join Jamie Gibson and Teimana Harrison at the base of the scrum.

Will Davis and Fraser Strachan are in line for European debuts if they come off the bench.

Dan Biggar joined Northampton Saints from Ospreys ahead of the 2018-19 season

For the Dragons, Dixon returns in the centre alongside Adam Warren with Dafydd Howells and Zane Kirchner on the wings and Hallam Amos moving to full-back.

Dragons are without Wales internationals Ross Moriarty, Cory Hill, Aaron Wainwright, Elliot Dee and Tyler Morgan.

Tavis Knoyle starts at scrum-half with Josh Lewis at fly-half in place of Arwel Robson, who has a hamstring problem.

Samoa international lock Brandon Nansen and back row Nic Cudd return to the pack.

Dragons are second in Pool 1 with Northampton Saints third.

Saints will be looking to complete the double over Dragons in this season's competition after their 35-21 win at Rodney Parade in October.

Dragons are hoping to "restore pride" after last weekend's heavy Pro14 home defeat by Leinster.

"It will be an incredible tough game as Northampton Saints have lots of quality," Jackman said.

"However, we want to bounce back from last week's disappointing display and it's an opportunity to show the character in the squad."

Northampton Saints: George Furbank, Ollie Sleightholme, Rory Hutchinson, Luther Burrell, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Dan Biggar, Alex Mitchell; Alex Waller (capt), James Fish, Ben Franks, Api Ratuniyarawa, Alex Moon, Jamie Gibson, Tom Wood, Teimana Harrison.

Replacements: Reece Marshall, Will Davis, Ehren Painter, David Ribbans, Mitch Eadie, Cobus Reinach, Fraser Strachan, Andrew Kellaway.

Dragons: Hallam Amos, Dafydd Howells, Adam Warren, Jack Dixon, Zane Kirchner, Josh Lewis, Tavis Knoyle; Ryan Bevington, Richard Hibbard (capt), Lloyd Fairbrother, Brandon Nansen, Lewis Evans, Harrison Keddie, Nic Cudd, Ollie Griffiths.

Replacements: Rhys Lawrence, Aaron Jarvis, Nicky Thomas, Matthew Screech, Huw Taylor, James Benjamin, Rhodri Davies, Jordan Williams.

Referee: Thomas Charabas (France).

Assistants: Tual Trainini (France) & Arnaud Blondel (France).