European Rugby Challenge Cup: Bristol Bears v La Rochelle
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|European Rugby Challenge Cup
|Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Saturday, 8 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
|Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website
Bristol make nine changes to the side that beat Leicester in the Premiership last weekend for the visit of La Rochelle in the European Challenge Cup.
The Bears rest the likes of Charles Piutau, Luke Morahan and John Afoa.
Full-back Mat Protheroe plays for the first time this season, while Charlie Powell makes his first European start.
Bristol are four points behind pool leaders La Rochelle, having won one and lost one of their opening two matches in the competition.
Bristol: Protheroe; Pincus, O'Conor, Hurrell, Powell; Sheedy (co-capt), Randall; Thomas, Thacker, Thiede, Joyce, Muldowney, Heenan (co-capt), Thomas, Lam.
Replacements: Lindsay, Woolmore, Armstrong, Hawkins, Haining, Stirzaker, Bedlow, Leiua.
La Rochelle: Rattez; Sinzelle, Doumayrou, Favre, Andreu; Lafage, Kerr-Barlow; Aouf, Orioli, Atonio, Tanguy, Jolmes, Kieft, Alldritt, Vito (capt)
Replacements: Forbes, Corbel, Puafisi, Sazy, Gourdon, Bales, Roudil, Botia.
