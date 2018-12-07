European Rugby Challenge Cup: Bristol Bears v La Rochelle

Mat Protheroe has not played since seriously injuring his knee in a Championship match against Doncaster in January

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Saturday, 8 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bristol make nine changes to the side that beat Leicester in the Premiership last weekend for the visit of La Rochelle in the European Challenge Cup.

The Bears rest the likes of Charles Piutau, Luke Morahan and John Afoa.

Full-back Mat Protheroe plays for the first time this season, while Charlie Powell makes his first European start.

Bristol are four points behind pool leaders La Rochelle, having won one and lost one of their opening two matches in the competition.

Bristol: Protheroe; Pincus, O'Conor, Hurrell, Powell; Sheedy (co-capt), Randall; Thomas, Thacker, Thiede, Joyce, Muldowney, Heenan (co-capt), Thomas, Lam.

Replacements: Lindsay, Woolmore, Armstrong, Hawkins, Haining, Stirzaker, Bedlow, Leiua.

La Rochelle: Rattez; Sinzelle, Doumayrou, Favre, Andreu; Lafage, Kerr-Barlow; Aouf, Orioli, Atonio, Tanguy, Jolmes, Kieft, Alldritt, Vito (capt)

Replacements: Forbes, Corbel, Puafisi, Sazy, Gourdon, Bales, Roudil, Botia.

