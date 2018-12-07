European Rugby Challenge Cup: Bordeaux Begles v Sale Sharks

Chris Ashton's appearance for Sale in their 7-7 draw against Bath was his second appearance since joining the club

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Stade Chaban Delmas Date: Saturday, 8 December Kick-off: 18:00 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on the BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks make nine changes to their side for the trip to Union Bordeaux-Begles in the European Challenge Cup.

Just Chris Ashton, Denny Solomona, Sam and Luke James, Jean-Luc du Preez and Ben Curry remain from their 7-7 Premiership draw at Bath on 2 December.

James Phillips, Rob du Preez, Faf de Klerk and Ross Harrison all drop to the bench for the visitors.

Meanwhile, James O'Connor, Rob Webber, WillGriff John and Jono Ross are rested for the trip to France.

Sale are six points clear at the top of their pool after the first two rounds of matches.

Sale: Ashton; Solomona, S James, L James, Odogwu; Wilkinson, Cliff; Bristow, Langdon, Jones, Evans, Ostrikov, J-L du Preez, B Curry, Strauss (capt).

Replacements: Dolly, Harrison, Tarus, Phillips, Beaumont, de Klerk, R du Preez, Doherty.

Bordeaux: Domvo; Nabuli, Dubie, Rey, Plazy; Meret, Gimbert; Delboulbes, Lamothe, Tabidze, Galarza, Cazeaux, Braid, Woki, Houston.

Replacements: Dufour, Paiva, Afatia, Jones, Amosa, Lebraud, Desaubies, Buros

