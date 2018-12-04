Jack Cosgrove: Worcester Warriors re-sign Bristol Bears prop forward
Worcester have re-signed Bristol Bears forward Jack Cosgrove on an initial deal until the end of the season.
The loose-head prop, 24, returns to Sixways as cover for Ryan Bower, who is ruled out for the rest of the 2018-19 campaign by an Achilles tendon injury.
After leaving Worcester for Edinburgh, he then moved to Bristol in 2017.
He was a member of Bristol's Championship-winning team in 2017-18, but has only made one top-flight appearance this season.
Warriors academy product Cosgrove, who was capped by Scotland at Under-20 level, has been registered by Warriors for their European Challenge Cup campaign, which resumes this Friday night in south-west France against Pau.
Lock Michael Fatialofa, who joined Warriors from Auckland, will also be eligible for the European games, but both Bower and injured Scotland international back-row forward Cornell du Preez have been de-registered.