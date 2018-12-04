Jack Cosgrove: Worcester Warriors re-sign Bristol Bears prop forward

Jack Cosgrove has made only one Premiership appearance for Bristol this season
Jack Cosgrove has made only one Premiership appearance for Bristol this season

Worcester have re-signed Bristol Bears forward Jack Cosgrove on an initial deal until the end of the season.

The loose-head prop, 24, returns to Sixways as cover for Ryan Bower, who is ruled out for the rest of the 2018-19 campaign by an Achilles tendon injury.

After leaving Worcester for Edinburgh, he then moved to Bristol in 2017.

He was a member of Bristol's Championship-winning team in 2017-18, but has only made one top-flight appearance this season.

Warriors academy product Cosgrove, who was capped by Scotland at Under-20 level, has been registered by Warriors for their European Challenge Cup campaign, which resumes this Friday night in south-west France against Pau.

Lock Michael Fatialofa, who joined Warriors from Auckland, will also be eligible for the European games, but both Bower and injured Scotland international back-row forward Cornell du Preez have been de-registered.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured