Kyle Eastmond & Chris Pennell: Bans for Premiership duo after disciplinary panel hearings

Kyle Eastmond was rueful after his dismissal for the dangerous tackle on Ian Madigan

Leicester Tigers centre Kyle Eastmond has been banned for four weeks and Worcester Warriors full-back Chris Pennell for two weeks following independent disciplinary hearings.

Eastmond, 29, pleaded guilty to the dangerous tackle charge following Saturday's defeat by Bristol Bears.

Pennell, 31, pleaded guilty to a charge of placing an opponent in a dangerous position in the defeat by Gloucester.

Both players will miss the next two European games for their clubs.

Tigers face two games - home and away - against Top 14 side Racing 92 of Paris, while Warriors' double-header over the following fortnight comes against another French club in Pau.

However, Eastmond, who was dismissed for the challenge on Bristol's Ian Madigan during the match, also misses Premiership matches against Harlequins and Bath.

He will be available again for the Tigers on Tuesday, 1 January 2019, with Pennell returning on Tuesday, 18 December 2018.