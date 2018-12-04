Schalk van der Merwe: Ulster release prop after three appearances

Schalk van der Merwe's three competitive Ulster appearances came in the first half of last season

Ulster have released South African prop Schalk van der Merwe who made only three appearances in his season and a half with the Irish province.

Van der Merwe joined Ulster in the summer of 2017 but missed three months of action because of a shoulder injury.

After making his debut 13 months ago, he played two further games last December but has not featured in a competitive game this season.

A brief Ulster statement extended "best wishes" to Van der Merwe.

The statement added that the prop "has returned to South Africa after being released early from his contract".

Van der Merwe played only 118 minutes of competitive action for Ulster while his last game time was the friendly against Uruguay last month.