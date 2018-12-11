Dragons: Bernard Jackman successor will need time, says Mike Ruddock

Dragons lost 48-14 at Northampton in the Challenge Cup in Bernard Jackman's final game in charge

The new coach of the Dragons should be given time to develop a squad and ethos, according to Mike Ruddock.

Bernard Jackman has parted company with the region after less than 18 months of a three-year contract.

The former Ireland hooker was the seventh coach in the history of the region, and the first since its takeover by the Welsh Rugby Union.

Ruddock, who was the first coach of the Dragons before guiding Wales to the 2005 Six Nations Grand Slam, believes the region needs continuity.

Now coaching semi-pro outfit Lansdowne in Ireland, Ruddock said: "I'm commenting from afar so I've got to be mindful of that.

"But whoever they settle on this time they have to give the time to build something. The reality is they have to give the guy time.

"I'm very conscious of how important it is for Welsh rugby - if Gwent rugby is strong it's going to help the national coach, so hopefully the WRU will get the next appointment right and they'll give that time to build something over time."

The Dragons have been consistently the weakest of the Welsh regions on the field, and wracked by financial issues off it.

Dragons' Pro14 record under Bernard Jackman

The WRU formally took over the running of the Dragons on 1 July 2017 after a shareholder vote the previous month

It was intended to stabilise the region financially and improve form on the field.

As bold steps into the future go, it has so far been a faltering stride.

Less than 18 months after buying out the region's creditors and upping their own holding from 50 to 100%, the WRU has parted company with the regional coach it appointed.

The region is second from bottom in Conference B of the Pro14. Only Southern Kings - with 12 to Dragons' 13 - have fewer points in the whole of the competition.

Saturday's 48-14 Challenge Cup defeat at Northampton leaves Dragons with a solitary win over Romanian minnows Timisoara Saracens at the Pool 1 halfway stage.

It is less brave new world, more the same old story.

Early promise

Yet it started off so well on the field in 2003.

Ruddock and Clive Griffiths were the perfect pair and at half-time in the final game of the first season of regional rugby in Wales, Newport Gwent Dragons were going to win the Celtic League.

At full time, thanks to a Leinster fight-back against them and a Scarlets fight-back against Ulster, the Dragons were third in the table.

Third place is as high as the Dragons have ever finished. It's been downhill ever since.

Only twice in the intervening 13 seasons have they finished outside the bottom four in the final table of any of the various incarnations of the domestic competition.

Two years after leading Dragons to third in the Celtic League, Mike Ruddock guided Wales to a first Grand Slam in 27 years

But those statistics don't tell the full story. Ruddock recalls the first season with a sigh.

"It started out as a joint venture between Ebbw Vale and Newport but rugby politics stepped in and soon the Ebbw Vale side of things was no longer," he said.

"We actually went into administration during that first season, lost a couple of players and were threatened with pay cuts.

"And despite all of that and despite the feeling that we had a weak-ish squad, we stuck together and worked hard for each other. We could still do well and we actually finished third in that league.

"It was a great effort and shows what can be done if everyone is on the same page and pulls together."

Why Gwent is important

Born and raised in Gwent, Ruddock played schoolboy rugby for the county and believes it is crucial to have a strong regional team based there.

"I played county rugby for Gwent against Glamorgan when we were full of British and Irish Lions you know.

"We had Bob Norster, Ian Stephens, Stuart Davies and all those guys - a crop of Lions and Welsh internationals.

"I drew on that experience to try and build an identity with the Dragons.

"Everyone realises it's not a quick fix about the coach, it's about developing the work the academy is doing and building a squad over time."