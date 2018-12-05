Luke Cowan-Dickie: Exeter expect England hooker to sign new deal

Luke Cowan-Dickie has won seven caps for England, the last against South Africa in June

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter says he expects England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie to stay at Sandy Park.

The 25-year-old's current contract ends next summer and there has been speculation linking the forward to a number of Exeter's Premiership rivals.

"I like the fact that five or six clubs want Luke Cowan-Dickie, that shows just what a very good player he is and how influential he'll be," Baxter said.

"Do I think that'll stop me keeping him? I don't think that at all."

Baxter told BBC Sport: "I think he'll be an Exeter Chiefs player next year."

The Chiefs have already secured the services of Scotland and British and Irish Lions full-back Stuart Hogg for next season.

But new deals for the likes of England backs Jack Nowell and Henry Slade and Wales prop Tomas Francis have yet to be announced.

"I don't see any issues with the squad we've already got signed for next year, we're either a long way down the line or done on virtually our entire front line squad," added Baxter.

"The announcements of when and how we do those things are always kept in house for various reasons, sometimes down to the player and when they want to have things released, sometimes down to the club .

"At this stage I don't envisage there's any major issues with retaining our players."