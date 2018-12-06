Geraint John: WRU plans home-grown regional coaches 'in future'

(L-R) John Mulvihill, Wayne Pivac, Allen Clarke and Bernard Jackman head up the four Welsh regions

Welsh rugby's head of performance Geraint John hopes to have home-grown coaches in charge of the four Welsh regions in future.

Scarlets this week named Brad Mooar as successor to fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac.

Australian John Mulvihill (Cardiff Blues) and Irish pair Allen Clarke (Ospreys) and Bernard Jackman (Dragons) are the other regional head coaches.

"Our goal is to have Welsh regional head coaches in the future," John said.

"The key thing is to get the best coaches, world-class coaches, to deliver what is right for our players... to get the right coaching to be ready to play for Wales."

Pivac will replace Warren Gatland, another Kiwi, as Wales head coach after the 2019 World Cup.

But former Wales assistant coach John says the Welsh Rugby Union now has a clear development pathway for Welsh coaches as well as players.

"We've got some really good quality coaches coming through," said the 56-year-old.

"We're supporting our coaches and assistant coaches in the regions, we've got people to mentor them and help them to eventually become, hopefully, regional head coaches.

"Giving that support to the coaches is something that has not been there for a long period of time. We recognised there was a gap, we needed to do that.

"In years to come hopefully there will be Welsh coaches coaching the Welsh regions... it's not an easy task but it's one that we're trying to fix."