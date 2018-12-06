European Champions Cup: Scarlets v Ulster

James Davies has played three Tests for Wales after making his debut against Italy in March 2018

Heineken Champions Cup Pool Four Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Friday, 7 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Ulster MW and report on BBC Sport website

Wales flanker James Davies will make an early return for the Scarlets' crucial Heineken Champions Cup match against Ulster on Friday night.

Samson Lee also comes back after missing the autumn series with a hamstring problem but Leigh Halfpenny and Jake Ball are out with concussion.

Ireland captain Rory Best and second row Iain Henderson have been restored to the Ulster tight-five.

Substitute prop Kyle McCall will make his first appearance of the season.

Best will partner Eric O'Sullivan and Marty Moore in the front row as fit-again loose-head McCall could win his 50th cap for Ulster and his first since April.

Flanker Davies suffered a knee injury in the Pro14 against Benetton on 15 September and was expected to out for up to four months but has come back quicker than expected.

Davies is one of six changes made by head coach Wayne Pivac from the side that lost to Glasgow.

Captain Ken Owens and scrum-half Gareth Davies return after being rested last weekend but centre Hadleigh Parkes is only named as a replacement with Kieron Fonotia keeping his place alongside Jonathan Davies in the midfield.

Wales second-row Jake Ball failed a head injury assessment after coming off in Scotland following a challenge by Glasgow prop Alex Allan who was banned for three weeks for the dangerous tackle.

Lewis Rawlins replaces Ball and will make his 100th appearance for the region.

Full-back Halfpenny has still not recovered from concussion after being injured during Wales' 9-6 win over Australia on 10 November.

Scarlets have lost their opening two games of the campaign, the same record they had going into round 3 last season, after which they won five games in a row to reach the semi-final.

Scarlets beat Ulster 29-12 in the Pro14 on 23 November

Ulster, who won their opening game at home to Leicester, make five changes from their narrow Pro14 victory against Cardiff Blues.

O'Sullivan and Henderson replace the injured Andrew Warwick and Alan O'Connor respectively while Best's inclusion ahead of Rob Herring is the third change to the pack.

The return of Jacob Stockdale results in a backline reshuffle by Ulster head coach Dan McFarland with Louis Ludik moving to full-back and Australia international Henry Speight switching wings while Will Addison takes the place of James Hume as Stuart McCloskey's centre partner.

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Tom Prydie, Jonathan Davies, Kieron Fonotia, Steff Evans; Rhys Patchell, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Ken Owens (capt), Samson Lee, Lewis Rawlins, David Bulbring, Will Boyde, James Davies, Uzair Cassiem

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones, Werner Kruger, Steve Cummins, Dan Davis, Kieran Hardy, Dan Jones, Hadleigh Parkes.

Ulster: L Ludik; H Speight, W Addison, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; E O'Sullivan, R Best (capt), M Moore, I Henderson, K Treadwell, S Reidy, J Murphy, M Coetzee

Replacements: R Herring, K McCall, T O'Toole, M Rea, N Timoney, D Shanahan, J McPhillips, D Cave.

Referee: Alexandre Ruiz (France)

Assistants: Ludovic Cayre (France), Cedric Marchat (France)

TMO: Eric Briquet-Campin (France)