Glasgow Warriors' Alex Allan banned for three weeks for tackle against Scarlets

Alex Allan will miss the first derby game against Edinburgh

Glasgow Warriors prop Alex Allan has been banned for three weeks after being sent off for a dangerous tackle in his side's 29-20 win over Scarlets.

The Scotland loose-head, 26, was found guilty of "an act of foul play with contact to the head", which carries an entry point of six weeks.

Allan will miss Glasgow's European Champions Cup double-header against Lyon and the first of two 1872 Cup derbies against Edinburgh in the Pro14.

He is free to play from 23 December.

The sanction was halved because of "mitigating factors, the player's good record, acceptance of the red card and behaviour throughout the hearing".