Richard Wigglesworth: Saracens and England scrum-half extends deal until 2020

Veteran Saracens scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth has signed a new deal to keep him with the Premiership champions until the summer of 2020.

The England international, 35, has won four league titles and two European Champions Cups since joining the London club in 2010 from Sale Sharks.

He broke the all-time record for Premiership appearances in September.

"I've enjoyed a lot of success here and I'm not interested in that finishing at the moment," said Wigglesworth.

Wigglesworth, who has now made 268 Premiership appearances, won a record fifth Premiership final in May and has since earned an England recall, his appearance against Australia in November taking him to 33 caps.

His previous Saracens contract had been due to expire at the end of this season.

"He's understood the need to look after his body and there's nobody more diligent when it comes to that side of things," said Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall.

"It says something about his determination and competitiveness that at his age he's been able to force his way back into England reckoning."