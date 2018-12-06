James Grayson: Northampton Saints fly-half signs senior contract

James Grayson first joined Northampton's academy in 2016

Northampton Saints fly-half James Grayson has signed his first senior contract with the Premiership club.

The 20-year-old - son of the club's all-time leading points scorer Paul Grayson - has agreed a deal until 2021.

England under-20 international Grayson has played eight times for Saints this season following his debut in 2017/18.

"Northampton is my home and Saints is the club I've supported all my life, so naturally I'm ecstatic to be signing," he told the club website.

Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd said: "We're thrilled James has bought into the vision for the future here at Franklin's Gardens and I'm excited to see him continue to grow in a Black, Green and Gold jersey."

Grayson's father has been a consultant kicking coach at Franklin's Gardens since August.