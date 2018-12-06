Matt Cox: Worcester Warriors back row signs new two-year deal

Matt Cox represented England at youth level

Worcester back row Matt Cox has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

The 30-year-old forward has played 87 times for the Premiership side since making his debut in 2008.

Cox first joined Worcester aged 15, leaving Sixways to join Gloucester in 2010 before returning to Warriors for years later.

"The club means a lot to me and to all the people involved - those who support it, those who play for it and those who work for it," Cox said.

Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons said: "I am delighted that he has extended his stay with us and I know that he will be an integral part of what we are trying to build here at Sixways."