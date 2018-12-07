European Champions Cup: Joey Carbery and Conor Murray to start together against Castres

Murray and Carbery started Ireland's first Test against Australia in June but are yet to play together for Munster

Heineken Champions Cup Pool Two Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Sunday, 9 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live updates on BBC Sport website

Fly-half Joey Carbery will partner Conor Murray in the half-backs for the first time since joining Munster when the province host Castres Olympique in the European Champions Cup on Sunday.

It will be Murray's second start of the season following his return from a neck injury.

CJ Stander is also set to return for Johan Van Graan's side who currently sit top of Pool Two after two games.

Chris Farrell continues his midfield partnership with Rory Scannell.

Last year's beaten semi-finalists are back to full strength with their full compliment of Ireland internationals having returned to the squad following the November internationals.

Much excitement surrounded the potential half-back partnership of Carbery and Murray following the former's move from Leinster.

Champions Cup Pool Two Played Won Points 1. Munster 2 1 7 2. Castres 2 1 5 3. Gloucester 2 1 4 4. Exeter 2 0 3

However a neck injury kept Murray out of action for the first few months of the season, with the British and Irish Lion only returning to action at the end of November.

The scrum-half, along with Farrell, made his first start of the campaign in last week's thumping Pro14 win over Edinburgh at Thomond Park.

Peter O'Mahony captains the side from the back row where he is joined by Ireland teammate Stander and South African Chris Cloete.

Castres sit second in Pool Two having held on to defeat Exeter Chiefs despite playing the majority of the game with 14-men following Maamu Vaipulu's first half red card.

The number eight retains his place in the back row while French international Scott Spedding returns at full-back.

Munster: Haley; Conway, Farrell, Scannell, Earls; Carbery, Murray; Kilcoyne, Scannell, Ryan; Beirne, Holland; O'Mahony (C), Cloete, Stander.

Replacements: O'Byrne, Loughman, Parker, Wycherley, Botha, Mathewson, Hanrahan, Arnold.

Castres: Spedding; Batlle, Combezou, Vialelle, Paris; Urdapilleta, Radosavljevic; Tichit, Jenneker, Kotze, Jacquet, Lassalle, Babillot, Gimeno, Tulou.

Replacements: Firmin, Fa'anunu, Clerc, Samson, Caballero, Caminati, Laveau, Kockott.