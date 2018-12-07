European Challenge Cup: Ospreys v Stade Francais (Sat)

Stade Francais defeated Ospreys in the 2017 quarter-finals en route to lifting the trophy

European Challenge Cup pool two Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 8 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and report on BBC Sport website

Ospreys will look to maintain their unbeaten home record in the Challenge Cup against 2017 winners Stade Francais.

Allen Clarke's side are currently second in pool two having beaten Pau and lost to Worcester Warriors, while their Parisian opponents are winless.

They have made three changes to the team that beat Zebre 43-0 in the Pro14.

Alun Wyn Jones is rested, Cory Allen comes at centre and Ma'afu Fia starts in the front row.

Lloyd Ashley joins Adam Beard in the second row in place of Jones, while Allen replaces Owen Watkin who drops to the bench alongside prop Tom Botha.

Ospreys head coach, Clarke, said: "The next five games is an important period for us as a club, with European fixtures and big derby matches ahead.

"The performance and result against Zebre was satisfying but there is an inherent desire to keep improving as individuals and as a team.

"Our focus has been on marginal improvements, the 'one percenters' of our game that define success so we constantly deliver to the best of our ability."

Ospreys: Dan Evans; George North, Scott Williams, Cory Allen, Luke Morgan; Sam Davies, Aled Davies; Nicky Smith, Scott Baldwin, Ma'afu Fia, Lloyd Ashley, Adam Beard, Olly Cracknell, Justin Tipuric (capt), Sam Cross

Replacements: Scott Otten, Rhodri Jones, Tom Botha, James King, Guido Volpi, Tom Habberfield, James Hook, Owen Watkin.

Stade Francais: Tony Ensor; Julien Arias, Mailetoa Hingano, Alex Arrate, Jimmy Yobo; Morne Steyn, Clement Daguin; Stephane Clement, Laurent Sempere (capt), Giorgi Melikidze, Mathieu de Giovanni, Alexandre Flanquart, Sylvain Nicolas, Hendre Stassen,Ryan Chapuis.

Replacements: Laurent Panis, Siegfried Fisiihoi, Moses Alo-Emile, Willem Alberts, Charlie Francoz, Andre Warner, Lester Etien, Djibril Camara.

Referee: Tom Foley (England)

Assistants: Dean Richards (England), Roy Maybank (England)

TMO: TBC