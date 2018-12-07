European Rugby Champions Cup: Lyon v Glasgow Warriors (Sat)

Adam Hastings has started Glasgow's two European fixtures this season at fly-half

European Rugby Champions Cup: Lyon v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Matmut Stadium, Lyon Date: Saturday, 8 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on BBC Sport website

Dave Rennie restores 11 Scotland players to his Glasgow Warriors squad for the Champions Cup trip to Lyon.

British and Irish Lions Stuart Hogg and Tommy Seymour return and are joined in the back-three by club-record try-scorer DTH van der Merwe, who helped Canada qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup last month.

Scotland's Jonny Gray and Rob Harley form the second-row pairing.

And New Zealander Callum Gibbins returns to captain the side.

"We've picked a 23 based on form for both club and country and we're looking forward to the challenge Lyon will present," Rennie said.

Glasgow are second in Pool 3 with five points from their opening two matches, four adrift of leaders Saracens, while their French hosts have yet to earn a single point.

The teams meet again at Scotstoun next Saturday.

Rennie rested many of his front-line players after their autumn Test exertions, but Glasgow still overcame Alex Allan's early red card to beat Scarlets on Saturday.

The prop, dismissed for a dangerous tackle, has been banned for three weeks and will miss the Lyon double-header.

Oli Kebble impressed after being introduced following Allan's red and starts at loose-head in France.

D'arcy Rae keeps his place in the front-row while hooker Fraser Brown returns. Gibbins and Matt Fagerson join Adam Ashe in the back-row.

George Horne and Nick Grigg remain at scrum-half and outside centre respectively, with Scotland returnees Ali Price and Huw Jones coming on to the bench.

Fly-half Adam Hastings and centre Pete Horne are back after featuring prominently for Gregor Townsend's men in the autumn series.

Lyon are fourth in the Top 14 after easing past Pau 30-10 on Saturday.

All Black Charlie Ngatai, one of their five try-scorers, is not in the squad to face Glasgow. Twenty-year-old Adrien Seguret starts in his place in midfield.

Fiji-born winger Noa Nakaitaci also comes into the starting line-up selected by former France scrum-half Pierre Mignoni.

Teams

Lyon: Palisson; Arnold, Wulf, Seguret, Nakaitaci; Beauxis, Pelissie; Buckle, Ivaldi, Kaabeche, Lambey, Carizza, Puricelli (capt), Gill, Fearns.

Replacements: Lacombe, Menini, Yameogo, Roodt, Sobela, McLeod, Barassi, Doussain.

Glasgow Warriors: Hogg; Seymour, Grigg, P Horne, Van der Merwe; Hastings, G Horne; Kebble, Brown, Rae, Harley, Gray, Ashe, Gibbins (capt), M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Bhatti, Halanukonuka, Swinson, Fusaro, Price, Jones, Matawalu.