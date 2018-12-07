Robin Wedlake and Kyle Moyle: Cornish Pirates duo agree new two-year deals

Kyle Moyle and Robin Wedlake have scored 15 tries between them in the Championship this season

Cornish Pirates backs Kyle Moyle and Robin Wedlake have agreed new deals to keep them at the Championship club until the summer of 2021.

Wedlake is the Championship's top try-scorer with nine in the league this season.

Moyle, also 24, came through the club's youth system alongside England's Jack Nowell and Luke Cowan-Dickie and made his debut in 2012.

He has scored six tries this season and 46 in 116 Pirates appearances.

"Transforming our game since his move from wing to full-back, Kyle has been exceptional, and it is awesome to have someone of his quality in the squad," said Pirates coach Gavin Cattle.

"As for Robin, in his first season he has proven himself a prolific try-scorer and has given us some real firepower. He has ability to beat people one on one and his strength in contact is also outstanding."

The pair follow Fiji hooker Sam Matavesi in agreeing a new contract at the Penzance-based club.