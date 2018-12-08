Wayne Pivac: Scarlets hoping to 'repay the debt' against Ulster

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac will succeed Warren Gatland as Wales coach after the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac says he hopes to get revenge over Ulster when the sides meet again the next week.

Ulster's 25-24 win was their first in Llanelli for six years as they consigned Scarlets to a third consecutive Champions Cup defeat.

The win leaves to Welsh region's European hopes in tatters, however Pivac says they still have a part to play in the competition.

"There are three games to go and we have to keep building," said Pivac.

"There's a lot of pride of stake and they (Ulster) have hurt us at home and hurt our chances in the competition so we want to repay the debt.

"We still have a part to play in this competition - it may not be a part other teams want, but we will be wanting to put in good performances.

"For us it's about improving on that performance; we have the Pro14 which we want to do very well in, we're in the running for that, and we need to build on Friday's performance."

After the match, Pivac was quick to blame his side's inaccuracy across the park for their defeat.

Missed tackles and wayward passing were an all-too common theme throughout for the region which has thrived off its accuracy in recent seasons.

"They played very well but we aided them with inaccuracy," said Pivac.

"Inaccuracy in defence in particular in the first half...the try they scored from 60 metres we fell off some basic one-on-one tackles which is unacceptable at this level.

"Similarly on attack we were clinical enough, again accuracy is the word to come out. We made a few dents and a few line breaks but then weren't able to finish off because of an inaccurate pass and allowing he defence to come in and save the day."

Injuries keep on coming

Scarlets lock Lewis Rawlins was playing in his 100th game for the Scarlets on Friday

There was more bad news for Scarlets on Friday night and their injury list claimed a few more names.

Number eight Uzair Cassiem was replaced midway through the first half after suffering a shoulder injury and Kieron Fonotia was taken off shortly after half time with an Achilles problem.

Lock Lewis Rawlins was also taken off after 24 minutes for a head injury assessment (HIA) and never returned.

"It's frustrating, it's been the story of the season," said Pivac.

"You have to crack on with what you got which is why you have these large squads.

"You hope you don't have too many (injuries) but we have had a few this season and that's just the way things have unfolded.

"But we have to focus on the positives and keep building because we have lot to play for this season."