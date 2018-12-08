WRU National League results
8 December, 2018
WRU National Plate
Round 3
Bridgend Athletic 18 - 20 Treorchy
Brynmawr 16 - 6 Glamorgan Wanderers
Cambrian Welfare w/o Mumbles
Heol y Cyw 0 - 8 Penallta
Llandudno 23 - 6 Blaenavon
Nelson 26 - 0 Croesyceiliog
Pencoed P - P Seven Sisters
Pwllheli 10 - 8 Mountain Ash
Resolven 24 - 23 Senghenydd
Rhiwbina 3 - 0 Llanelli Wanderers
Rumney P - P Brecon
WRU National Bowl
Round 4
Abercrave 10 - 20 Oakdale
Blaina P - P Pyle
Cwmgors 7 - 43 Nantgaredig
Dolgellau 24 - 7 Bryncethin
Nant Conwy II 6 - 30 Aberaeron
Pentyrch P - P Bargoed II
Penygraig 6 - 5 COBRA
Pwllheli II 15 - 26 Llanhilleth
RTB Ebbw Vale 30 - 14 Pontrhydyfen
St Albans 11 - 7 Amman United
Tredegar Ironsides P - P Pontyclun
Treharris P - P Abergavenny
Tylorstown 12 - 11 Haverfordwest
Usk w/o Neyland
Wrexham 19 - 25 Bridgend Sports
Ynysowen 7 - 22 CR Cymry Caerdydd