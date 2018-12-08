WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

8 December, 2018

Swalec Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

WRU National Plate

Round 3

Bridgend Athletic 18 - 20 Treorchy

Brynmawr 16 - 6 Glamorgan Wanderers

Cambrian Welfare w/o Mumbles

Heol y Cyw 0 - 8 Penallta

Llandudno 23 - 6 Blaenavon

Nelson 26 - 0 Croesyceiliog

Pencoed P - P Seven Sisters

Pwllheli 10 - 8 Mountain Ash

Resolven 24 - 23 Senghenydd

Rhiwbina 3 - 0 Llanelli Wanderers

Rumney P - P Brecon

WRU National Bowl

Round 4

Abercrave 10 - 20 Oakdale

Blaina P - P Pyle

Cwmgors 7 - 43 Nantgaredig

Dolgellau 24 - 7 Bryncethin

Nant Conwy II 6 - 30 Aberaeron

Pentyrch P - P Bargoed II

Penygraig 6 - 5 COBRA

Pwllheli II 15 - 26 Llanhilleth

RTB Ebbw Vale 30 - 14 Pontrhydyfen

St Albans 11 - 7 Amman United

Tredegar Ironsides P - P Pontyclun

Treharris P - P Abergavenny

Tylorstown 12 - 11 Haverfordwest

Usk w/o Neyland

Wrexham 19 - 25 Bridgend Sports

Ynysowen 7 - 22 CR Cymry Caerdydd

