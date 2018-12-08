Glasgow Warriors: Adam Ashe an 'absolute workhorse' says George Horne after win in Lyon

Adam Ashe was a key player for Glasgow while they were without their Scotland contingent last month

Glasgow scrum-half George Horne lauded "absolute workhorse" Adam Ashe after the back-rower scored two tries in their Champions Cup victory at Lyon.

Warriors' 42-22 win put them top of Pool 3, with unbeaten Saracens hosting Cardiff Blues on Sunday, before next week's return fixture against Lyon.

Flanker Ashe justified head coach Dave Rennie's decision to pick the 25-year-old ahead of co-captain Ryan Wilson.

"Ashey is on fire just now," Horne told BBC Radio Scotland.

"The work he gets through is incredible. Most weeks he has been top of the carries and tackles - he is an absolute workhorse.

"Our back row in general get through a power of work and they really fronted up and took the game to the opposition.

"Ashey benefitted from that and took his two tries well. He is playing bloody well."

While Horne, who also scored a try, was named man-of-the-match, Rennie also praised "a big contribution" from Ashe.

"He got a couple of dot-downs but it was all the hard work he did defensively, carrying, creating go-forward and so on," Rennie pointed out.

A third consecutive bonus-point win in the return fixture next week, after a home defeat by favourites Saracens to start the group, would leave Glasgow well placed to qualify heading into their final two pool fixtures in January.

After a third straight defeat, Lyon may turn their focus to the Top 14 and bring a second-string team to Scotstoun, but Horne says Glasgow will be "focused solely on ourselves" for "another massive game".

"We want to pick up another five points and look to be as clinical as we can," he said.

"Then we have Cardiff at home and if we can win that, we will have a shoot-out with Saracens to top the group. It was a massive goal at the start of the year and we have put ourselves in a good place to qualify."

'Special' week for Horne family

Victory completed a momentous week for the Horne family, with elder brother Peter - who played for an hour in Lyon - celebrating the birth of his first baby, daughter Marnie, making George an uncle.

"It was a really cool week and a bit of a different build-up," added the 23-year-old. "It's huge for the family with the first grand-child, so it is special. It was good to get the win today and it will be nice to go home and get a cuddle off her."

One downside to Glasgow's performance was the concession of 16 penalties, in contrast to recent weeks.

"Our discipline wasn't that flash today," Rennie noted. "While you can debate the odd one, some of them were poor decisions and put us under a bit of pressure.

"We have had a run of four or five games with single-figure penalties so it is disappointing. That gave them opportunities to attack us so it's something for us to look at and be better next week."

Rennie envisages making a "handful of changes" for next Saturday's return fixture but will still field "a very strong side to ensure we get the job done".

"[Reaching the knock-out stages] is the goal, but we are not going to think too far ahead," he added.

"If we get it right next week, we will put ourselves in a strong position heading into the last couple of rounds. We are desperate to be part of the mix but we have got some tough games coming up."