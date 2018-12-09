Exeter Chiefs: What now after another European Champions Cup defeat?

Defeat at home by Gloucester means Exeter have won just one of their past seven matches in the European Champions Cup

"We win things because we are a bit of a machine, we're efficient and the cogs - the players who are part of the machine - tend to run pretty smoothly together. It certainly didn't feel like that for much of the day today."

A brutally honest assessment by Exeter's director of rugby Rob Baxter after Saturday's Champions Cup loss to Gloucester, which left his side all but out for Europe for another year.

It comes after a first Premiership loss of the season at Harlequins last week and a far from convincing win at Bristol on 18 November.

For a side which has prided itself on being one of the best in England over the past four years, a run of two wins in six (discounting the Premiership Cup) is almost unheard of.

But it seems Exeter's biggest problem lies in Europe - a 10-10 draw at home to Munster in their opener this season before a 29-25 loss at Castres means the Chiefs need a miracle to progress this season.

Mental block?

In the top tier of European rugby, the Chiefs have only made the knockout stages once - they lost by a point in the last eight of the 2016 tournament after conceding a last-minute converted try at Wasps.

Exeter made uncharacteristic mistakes against Gloucester, giving away soft penalties and at times looking defensively frail.

"It has to come down to the thought process and the mental part of it," Baxter told BBC Sport.

"It's very rarely going to be a physical issue, it's going to be a clarity of thinking across the group and getting a group who are on the same page.

"If we had 10 players out there going 'this is how we play in the Premiership, this is what we should be doing', but interspersed with them is five guys going 'this is Europe, it's going to be a bit tougher, it's different' the machine starts to stutter.

"That's kind of where we are at the moment.

"It doesn't mean it's nothing we can't put right and we've got a great opportunity to put it right next week."

What now for Exeter in Europe?

Exeter can now get to a maximum of 18 points, so could go theoretically through, although they would need to win all their games with a bonus point and hope everyone else takes points off each other - ideally with a few draws thrown in as well.

So is it now a chance to change the side and focus on the domestic Premiership title?

"Potentially," says Baxter. "But at the same time there's 15 points on the field to fight for and if we've got anything about us and any good qualities then we should be fighting for every one of those points.

"If we fight for all those points and we play well within these games, there's still an awful lot for us to learn."