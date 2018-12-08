Neath RFC head coach Simon King quits over lack of medics

Simon King previously worked as Cardiff RFC director of rugby

The head coach of Neath RFC has left his role over a lack of medical staff.

Simon King said he had a "duty of care" to his players and could not continue without the appropriate support staff.

It has been an eventful few weeks for the Welsh Premiership Club, with a court recently dismissing a winding up petition.

Club secretary Mike Price has thanked King for his dedication, saying "a lesser man would have crumpled before now".

Fans say the situation is heartbreaking

King took over the role in the summer, but with turmoil off the pitch, has seen his side win just one of 13 games.

"I believe it would negligent to continue in the role without medical staff," he said.

"I have tried to carry on as long as possible despite not being paid and any arrangements I had with the club clearly being breached."

He thanked the club for its support and said he was "convinced Neath RFC will bounce back and return to its rightful position in Welsh rugby."