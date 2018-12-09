Premier 15s: Saracens retain top spot

Saracens' Eloise Bloomfield carries the ball

Saracens remain top of the Premier 15s table after cruising to a 59-0 victory over Darlington Mowden Park Sharks - their 10th win of the season.

Vicky Fleetwood went over after just three minutes before a flood of tries followed in pouring rain.

Sarries scored five more tries to make it 38-0 at half-time, before another three tries after the interval added the gloss to an impressive performance.

Harlequins leapfrogged Loughborough Lightning into second with a 43-7 win.

In an emphatic Quins first-half performance, Heather Cowell scored the opening try with just four minutes gone, before Leanne Riley and Georgia Newman crossed the line too.

The second period started in similar fashion to the first and Quins' dominance was rewarded when Emily Scott ran through for try number four, and Riley intercepted possession for the fifth.

Lightning secured a consolation score but Harlequins had the final say as Cowell added a second try before Chloe Edwards scored in the final minutes.

Wasps responded to last weekend's defeat by Loughborough with a 34-0 win over Firwood Waterloo Ladies.

Centre Louise Dodd opened the scoring after making a gap for herself, before Garnet Mackinder raced in eight minutes from half-time.

Rochelle Clark then dotted down following a driving maul as tries from Hannah West, Claudia MacDonald and a second from Mackinder capped the victory, and keeps the pressure on leaders Sarries.

Kelly Smith scored a hat-trick of tries as Gloucester-Hartpury Women avenged their early-season defeat by Bristol Bears Women with a comfortable 53-7 victory.

Tatyana Heard and Sascha Acheson also scored a brace each against the Bears - who were without key internationals Sarah Bern, Amber Reed and Elinor Snowsill.

Millie Wood opened the scoring before Smith, Heard and Acheson stole the show to ensure the Cherry and Whites remain in fifth, while Bristol picked up a late consolation try through Merryn Doidge.

In Round 11's final match, Anna Caplice's late try completed a stirring 21-15 comeback as Richmond denied Worcester Valkyries their first win of the season.

Worcester led 15-7 with 18 minutes left but Laura Kapo's converted try reduced the arrears to one point.

Then Ireland international Caplice scored her third try in as many games to hand Richmond the lead with just four minutes remaining.

Vicky Laflin had gone over in the corner and Alex Callender crashed over on debut, either side of Emelie Hellgren's score, to give Worcester a 10-7 lead at the break, but their wait for victory goes on.