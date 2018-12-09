Richard Cockerill: England job 'a hiding to nothing' says Edinburgh coach

Cockerill led Edinburgh to the quarter-finals of the Pro14 and European Challenge Cup last season

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill does not expect to be considered as a candidate to succeed Eddie Jones as England coach after the 2019 World Cup.

Interim RFU chief executive Nigel Melville revealed the former Leicester director of rugby was one of a number of possibilities being monitored.

He said Cockerill, who led Edinburgh to the Pro14 play-offs in his first season, "has done an amazing job".

But the former hooker rejected the notion England could come calling.

"I am not sure that is a conversation the union will be having with me anytime soon," he told Matt Dawson's Rugby Show on BBC 5 live.

Cockerill, 47, signed a two-year extension to his contract earlier this year, committing him to Edinburgh until 2021.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter, considered a strong candidate to replace Jones, said this week he is "unlikely" to want the England job at the moment.

"It is a really hard one," Cockerill said. "Guys have come out in the last few days and said they are probably not interested. It is such a high-pressure job and it is almost sometimes a hiding to nothing.

"When you are in a really good DOR [director of rugby] job at your club and enjoying it, I am not sure for some guys it is that tempting to leave the day in, day out work of club rugby, which is great fun."

Edinburgh beat Newcastle on Friday to move top of their European Champions Cup pool, with a return fixture at Kingston Park next Sunday, 16 December.