Dragons: Jackman to recall Wales players for Clermont clash

Dragons have five points from three European games, with group leaders Clermont on a maximum 15

Dragons will recall five current Wales squad members for Saturday's European Challenge Cup trip to Clermont.

Captain Cory Hill, Ross Moriarty, Elliot Dee, Aaron Wainwright and Tyler Morgan all sat out of the 48-14 defeat at Northampton.

"We'll get our internationals back and we'll go there with the best side we can put out," said head coach Bernard Jackman.

"We want a performance to give us momentum going into the Welsh derbies."

Jackman was back after having to stay away from two matches because of a stadium ban for criticising a referee, the second of which saw a below-strength Leinster win 59-10 at Rodney Parade despite the presence of 14 Wales internationals in the home squad.

"We don't have the budget that other teams have, we've got to stick together and get better, and we're still getting to know each other unfortunately," admitted the former Ireland hooker.

"It's very frustrating for Dragons supporters but we're very frustrated ourselves because we're on the end of it, on and off the pitch. We've got to accept it's not where we need to be, and keep working hard to turn it round."

His team were not helped by turning up at Franklin's Gardens just an hour before kick-off after transport problems which Jackman labelled "unacceptable."

Dragons hooker Richard Hibbard was forced off after just 20 minutes against Northampton

Wales back-rower Ollie Griffiths will miss the Clermont trip with a knee injury, while experienced hooker Richard Hibbard and flanker Harrison Keddie were forced off early at Northampton with head knocks and prop Leon Brown remains out with a broken thumb.

Flanker Nic Cudd, a try-scorer in a spirited personal performance at Northampton, is hoping for selection in the cauldron of the Stade Marcel-Michelin.

"We'll go out there and be positive, hopefully give it a good go, it would be great to experience that atmosphere in Clermont and hopefully the boys' performance will be raised," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"I've never played there but I've seen it on TV and it looks like a great place to play, you want to play in places like that and I'll be really looking forward to it if I'm chosen."