Nicky Smith: Ospreys without injured prop for Challenge Cup game at Stade Francais

Nicky Smith played for Wales against Scotland, Australia and South Africa during the autumn Tests

European Challenge Cup - Pool 2 Venue: Stade Jean Bouin, Paris Date: Friday, 14 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and the BBC Sport website

Ospreys will be without Wales prop Nicky Smith for Friday's return European Challenge Cup pool game away to Stade Francais in Paris.

The loose-head, who has won 24 caps, injured his ankle in last weekend's 51-20 win over the French side in Swansea.

Smith is also likely to miss both Christmas derbies against Scarlets on 22 December and Dragons on 30 December.

The 24-year-old will have a scan later this week to determine the full extent of the injury.

Ospreys' bonus-point win over Stade at the Liberty Stadium put them top of Pool 2 on 11 points, two ahead of Worcester and three above Pau, with Stade languishing bottom on one point from the three rounds so far.