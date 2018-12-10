Michael Heaney: Worcester Warriors scrum-half signs new two-year contract

Michael Heaney joined Warriors from Championship side Doncaster this summer

Worcester Warriors scrum-half Michael Heaney has signed a new two-year contract with the Premiership club.

Belfast-born Heaney, 28, joined in July from Doncaster, where he had three seasons after moving from Ulster, twice making the Championship play-offs.

After three Premiership appearances, two of them off the bench, he is yet to figure on a Warriors winning team.

"Michael has shown that he can take the step up to Premiership rugby," said director of rugby Alan Solomons.

"He is a first-class bloke and an excellent team man and will no doubt continue to make a positive contribution going forward."

Heaney, who was part of the Ireland side which won the Under-20s Six Nations in 2010, arrived initially only on a one-year deal but he has impressed, having also made five cup appearances - and only once been on the losing side.

His only Premiership start was when he deputised for the injured Francois Hougaard at Gloucester in November.

"I have learnt a lot from the coaches and the other scrum-halves at the club since I arrived," he said.