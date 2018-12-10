Ulster Rugby: Dan McFarland hopes to build on 'best performance' of the season

Ulster held off some late Scarlets pressure to secure a bonus-point win in Llanelli

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland says his side's performance in their 25-24 win over Scarlets was the best he has seen since joining the province.

The visitors scored four tries to secure a rare away bonus-point win in an impressive display.

"That was certainly the best performance we have had since I have been here," reflected McFarland.

"The onus is on us now to understand the level that was at and to take it further."

The former Scotland forwards coach arrived in Belfast a week before the season began and has so far enjoyed a mixed bag in terms of results and performances.

"There were a number of times in games previously where we played really well both in attack and defence, but not as consistently as we did on Friday night," he said.

The narrow victory in Wales was the first time that Ulster had left Llanelli with a win in six years, and left McFarland's team second in Pool Four with nine points after three games.

"I liked our ambition, the fact that we moved the ball a bit better and the fact that our attack was clicking on a number of occasions particularly in the 22," he added.

"We had a lot of defending to do and we showed speed and intensity in that."

The teams meet for the third time in four weeks on Friday night when Scarlets travel to Belfast.

Last year's beaten finalists Racing 92 currently top Pool Four with three wins from three, with Leicester Tigers in third.