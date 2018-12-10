Tommy Seymour: Scotland wing extends deal at Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow Warriors winger Tommy Seymour
Tommy Seymour's new contract will take his service in Glasgow to nine seasons

Scotland wing Tommy Seymour has signed a one-year contract extension at Glasgow Warriors, keeping him at Scotstoun until 2020.

The US-born 30-year-old joined the Warriors from Ulster in 2011 and is the club's second-highest try-scorer with 39 scores from 122 appearances.

From 45 caps, he has 19 international tries, including a hat-trick against Fiji in November.

"I can't really imagine being anywhere else," Seymour told the club website.

"There are so many things Glasgow as a club has enabled me to do in my career and I can't thank them enough. I'm really proud and happy to be able to say I've been a part of this club for as long as I have."

Head coach Dave Rennie said Seymour has been an "important part of the fabric here for a number of years" adding: "He is world class under the high ball and has electric pace."

