Tommy Seymour: Scotland wing extends deal at Glasgow Warriors

Tommy Seymour's new contract will take his service in Glasgow to nine seasons

Scotland wing Tommy Seymour has signed a one-year contract extension at Glasgow Warriors, keeping him at Scotstoun until 2020.

The US-born 30-year-old joined the Warriors from Ulster in 2011 and is the club's second-highest try-scorer with 39 scores from 122 appearances.

From 45 caps, he has 19 international tries, including a hat-trick against Fiji in November.

"I can't really imagine being anywhere else," Seymour told the club website.

"There are so many things Glasgow as a club has enabled me to do in my career and I can't thank them enough. I'm really proud and happy to be able to say I've been a part of this club for as long as I have."

Head coach Dave Rennie said Seymour has been an "important part of the fabric here for a number of years" adding: "He is world class under the high ball and has electric pace."