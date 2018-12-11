Bernard Jackman: Dragons and head coach part company

David Buttress (R) became Dragons chairman three months after Bernard Jackman was appointed their head coach

Dragons have parted company with head coach Bernard Jackman.

The former Ireland hooker succeeded Kingsley Jones after the Welsh Rugby Union took over the Newport-based team in June, 2017.

Dragons won two Pro14 games in Jackman's first season in charge.

Despite summer arrivals including Wales internationals Ross Moriarty, Richard Hibbard and Aaron Jarvis, their Pro14 record this term is three wins from 10 starts.

Dragons also failed to qualify for the knock-out rounds of the 2017-18 European Challenge Cup and sit third in Pool One this season after one win from three games.

The identity of Jackman's successor has not been revealed as he leaves less than 18 months into a three-season contract.

He arrived at Rodney Parade having been in charge at French Top 14 club Grenoble.

As a player, Jackman counted Wales head coach Warren Gatland among his coaches at Connacht.

Gatland endorsed Jackman's appointment when it was announced in June, 2017.

The recruitment process involved WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips and his then-Dragons counterpart Stuart Davies as well as Gatland.