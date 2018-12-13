European Rugby Champions Cup: Gloucester v Exeter Chiefs

Gloucester beat Exeter 27-19 at Sandy Park last weekend but Exeter beat Gloucester 23-6 in the Premiership in November

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Kingsholm Stadium Date: Friday, 14 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Gloucester and BBC Radio Devon.

Gloucester will seek to complete a European double over Exeter and end their opponents' chances of progressing from Pool Two when they meet in the Champions Cup on Friday.

Gloucester beat Exeter 27-19 last weekend and could go top of the group but only a win will keep alive Exeter's hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Exeter will be without England centre Henry Slade and wing Alex Cuthbert.

South Africa lock Franco Mostert makes his first start for Gloucester.

Jason Woodward, Charlie Sharples, Billy Twelvetrees and Ed Slater all return to the team.

Gloucester are second in the group, three points behind Munster, and head coach Johan Ackermann said: "It will obviously be good for our campaign to back up last week with a win and give ourselves a possibility of progressing in the competition.

"But, having analysed the game, we know that it's not going to be easy, there is still much for us to improve on and a lot of hard work we need to do."

Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter has picked Joe Simmonds at full-back, while Jack Maunder wears the number nine shirt, props Alec Hepburn and Tomas Francis return, and there are back-row starts for Sean Lonsdale and Tom Lawday.

"We not only have to keep the competition alive, but we have to learn from the games and commit ourselves for the full 80 minutes," said Baxter.

"What we actually have to do is use the disappointment of last weekend to make us better as a team, because there are still three rounds left and 15 points to get."

Line-ups

Gloucester: Woodward; Sharples, Twelvetrees, Williams, Thorley; Cipriani, Heinz; Hohneck, Visagie, Balmain, Slater, Mostert, Clarke, Evans, Morgan.

Replacements: Walker, Seville, Knight, Grobler, Craig, Braley, Banahan, Hudson.

Exeter: JSimmonds; Cordero, Whitten, Hill, O'Flaherty; Steenson, Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle, Francis, Dennis, Skinner, Lonsdale, Armand, Lawday.

Replacements: Taione, Moon, Williams, Lees, Van der Sluys, Maunder, Devoto, Dollman.

