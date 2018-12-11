Champions Cup: Scrum half injuries concern for Cardiff Blues

Lloyd Williams and Tomos Williams

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 15 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Cardiff Blues have a scrum-half injury problem after stand-in skipper Lloyd Williams was de-registered for the Champions Cup match against Saracens.

Williams has been replaced by Dane Blacker in the squad after picking up a facial injury against Sarries.

Wales international Tomos Williams is also a doubt for the return match in Cardiff after missing the 51-25 loss at Allianz Park.

This would leave Blacker and Lewis Jones as the two fit scrum-halves.

Blacker has returned to Cardiff Blues after being picked for Wales Sevens in the opening two rounds of the World Series in Dubai and Cape Town.

Lloyd Williams has been filling in as captain for squad skipper Ellis Jenkins who has suffered a long-term knee injury and underwent surgery last week.