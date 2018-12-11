Jamie Shillcock: Worcester Warriors fly-half signs new two-year deal

Jamie Shillcock has scored eight tries in 44 appearances for Worcester Warriors

Worcester Warriors fly-half Jamie Shillcock has signed a new two-year-deal with the Premiership club.

Shillcock has scored 131 points in 44 games for Warriors since making his debut aged 17 in 2015.

The 21-year-old has also represented England Under-18 Counties and the England Under-19 Academies.

He said: "It's nice to have the confidence from the coaches at a young age and I want to repay that confidence with my performances."

Shillcock follows scrum-half Michael Heaney and back row Matt Cox in penning new two-year contracts at Sixways in the past week.