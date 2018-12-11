Leigh Halfpenny: Long lay-off reflects better care, says Wayne Pivac

Leigh Halfpenny has missed two internationals and three regional matches since his injury

European Champions Cup: Ulster v Scarlets Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 14 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and the BBC Sport website

Leigh Halfpenny's long lay-off after a head injury is a sign of improved player welfare, says Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac.

Scarlets will be without the Wales full-back for a third consecutive weekend against Ulster on 14 December.

He hasn't played since 10 November.

"It's becoming a growing discussion in rugby these days it seems to be a lot of players being ruled out and the length of time out of the game seems to be increasing too," said Pivac.

"You can look at it both ways, I guess 'we probably didn't treat players the right way for many years' versus 'are we overprotective at times'.

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac will succeed Warren Gatland as Wales coach after the 2019 Rugby World Cup

"I'm no expert so we just have to look after our players and I think we do a pretty good job of that."

Wales and Scarlets outside-half Rhys Patchell also missed six weeks of the season with a head injury.

In addition to Halfpenny, Jake Ball, Lewis Rawlins and Ed Kennedy are all recovering from head injuries at Parc y Scarlets.

Pivac is hopeful Wales international Ball will be fit to face Ulster, though Halfpenny is still suffering the effects of the challenge of Australia centre Samu Kerevi during Wales' 9-6 win in Cardiff.

"Leigh's still progressing through stages of his recovery from his head knock," Pivac confirmed.

"He won't be available for this weekend but we're working through stages where hopefully we'll have him available for [the following] weekend that's what we're working towards.

"Jake has done this morning session so we'll see how he comes through that. If he's got no side effects relating to the head knock then he'll train this afternoon if he comes through that he's just got to come through a captains run."

Scarlets have lost their opening three pool matches in European Champions Cup following their single point defeat against Ulster in Llanelli.