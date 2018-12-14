European Rugby Champions Cup: Cardiff Blues v Saracens

Josh Navidi has played 11 times for Wales

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 15 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Cardiff Blues welcome back Wales flanker Josh Navidi to their starting side to face Saracens.

Navidi has been absent for two months with a knee injury and missed Wales' autumn series.

England lock George Kruis returns as one of four Saracens changes from the side that beat Blues last weekend.

Liam Williams is still missing with a hamstring injury while England number eight Billy Vunipola should be back in two weeks.

Kruis has been sidelined since leaving the field during England's defeat against New Zealand with a calf injury five weeks ago.

Ben Earl replaces the injured Jackson Wray at number eight after scoring two tries as a replacement in the 51-25 win over the Blues, while centre Nick Tompkins and Ben Spencer also start.

Wales back Williams is awaiting the results of a scan on his hamstring problem after not featuring for Saracens since the November internationals.

Blues have made nine changes with number eight Nick Williams also lining up in the back row.

Centres Rey Lee-Lo and Willis Halaholo return, while full-back Dan Fish is included with Matthew Morgan dropping to the bench.

Wales scrum-halves Lloyd Williams (facial fracture) and Tomos Williams (knee) are missing, with Lewis Jones starting at nine. Blues are also without fly-half Jarrod Evans (shoulder), centre Harri Millard (ankle) and wing Jason Harries (foot).

"It's a massive game as far as the Heineken Champions Cup is concerned but it's also a massive game for us going forward," said Blues head coach John Mulvihill.

"We've got three derbies coming up and we don't want to limp into those. We want to bounce in and have some confidence going forward.

"Looking at this run of games, we probably targeted this one as a home game because we knew it would be a sell-out.

"We have the belief, especially at home, that we can turn any team over. We need the crowd to be out in force, and that's something they're good at."

English champions Saracens have won their opening three European matches while Blues have only managed one victory.

Cardiff Blues: Fish: Scully, Lee-Lo, Halaholo, G Smith; Anscombe, L Jones; Gill, Dacey, Andrews, S Davies, Turnbull (capt), Manoa, Navidi, N Williams.

Replacements: Myhill, Thyer, D Lewis, Earle, O Robinson, D Blacker, S Shingler, M Morgan.

Saracens: A Goode; Maitland, Tompkins, Barritt, Lewington; Farrell, B Spencer; M Vunipola, George, Koch, Kruis, Skelton, Rhodes, Burger, Earl.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Barrington, Figallo, D Day, N Isiekwe, C Clark, Wigglesworth, Lozowski,

Referee: Jerome Garces (France)

Assistant referees: Ludovic Cayre (France), Jonathan Dufort (France)

TMO: Philippe Bonhoure (France)

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.