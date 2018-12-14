European Rugby Champions Cup: Leinster v Bath

Jack Conan comes in at number eight for Leinster

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Aviva Stadium Date: Saturday, 15 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Leinster have made three personnel changes to their line-up for Saturday's Champions Cup Pool One clash against Bath at the Aviva Stadium.

Jordan Larmour moves to full-back from the right wing, with Adam Byrne coming onto the wing.

Rory O'Loughlin comes in at inside centre and Jack Conan at number eight.

For Bath, Cooper Vuna replaces the injured Joe Cokanasiga on the left wing, with Jacques van Rooyen starting in the number one shirt.

Leinster will hope to build on their 17-10 away win over the same opposition last weekend, which helped them close the gap further on Pool leaders Toulouse.

Larmour's positional switch is necessitated by the absence of Ireland full-back Rob Kearney, who is left out of the squad after picking up a knock at the Rec.

O'Loughlin replaces Noel Reid and Conan is named in place of Rhys Ruddock.

The holders trail the French side by two points after three rounds of games.

Bath are third, with five points from three games.

Leavy moves to blindside flanker to accommodate the inclusion of Conan at the back of the scrum.

Leinster: J Larmour; A Byrne, G Ringrose, R O'Loughlin, J Lowe; J Sexton, L McGrath; C Healy, S Cronin, T Furlong, D Toner, J Ryan, D Leavy, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: J Tracy, E Byrne, A Porter, R Molony, R Ruddock, J Gibson-Park, R Byrne, N Reid.

Bath: R McConnochie; S Rokoduguni, J Willison, J Roberts, C Vuna; J Wilson, W Chudley; J van Rooyen, T Dunn, H Thomas, C Ewels, T Ellis, S Underhill, F Louw.

Replacements: J Walker, N Catt, M Lahiff, E Stooke, M Garvey, K Fotuali'i, A Davies, D Atkins.

Referee: Pascal Gauzère (FFR)

Assistants: Maxime Chalon and Jean-Luc Rebollal (both FFR)

TMO: Eric Gauzins (FFR)

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.