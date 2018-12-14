European Rugby Champions Cup: Newcastle Falcons v Edinburgh

John Hardie spent three years with Edinburgh before being released in the summer

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Kingston Park Date: Sunday, 16 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app, commentary on BBC local radio and BBC Radio Scotland

Newcastle flanker John Hardie will face his former Edinburgh team-mates on Sunday as one of 11 Falcons changes for the return Champions Cup pool fixture.

England back-rower Mark Wilson and number eight Nemani Nagusa also return in a much-changed pack.

Fly-half Toby Flood, wings Vereniki Goneva and Sinoti Sinoti, centre Johnny Williams and full-back Simon Hammersley all come into the backline.

Edinburgh bring in Allan Dell at loose-head and Luke Hamilton at blind-side.

Dell takes over from Pierre Schoeman, who drops to the bench, while Hamilton replaces Jamie Ritchie, who drops out because of injury.

The Falcons also bring Kyle Cooper and Trevor Davison into their front row, with Calum Green starting at lock.

Edinburgh, after winning the reverse fixture 31-13 at Murrayfield last Friday, lead Pool 5 by three points from Newcastle at the halfway stage.

Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards was unable to field a frontline tight-head prop last week amid an injury crisis, but believes Sunday "will be a different thing altogether".

"We need to be a bit more accurate in certain areas of our game, which we're looking at, and we only played about half of our play sheet last week," he added.

"That means we still have a fair bit in reserve which Edinburgh won't have seen, but it's all about getting that win and being really ruthless in terms of how we execute our game plan.

"If it means a dogged approach on the day then so be it."

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill says his side have "everything to play for".

"Newcastle will be a lot stronger and obviously hurting from the situation last weekend, as well as the result," he added.

"But, we've just go to keep concentrating on what we're doing. We know that if we get it right, we can beat them. They had a lot of very good players playing last weekend and they have some good players coming back in this week.

"We've just got to leave our best game out on the field."

Teams:

Newcastle: Hammersley, Goneva, Harris, Williams, Sinoti, Flood (capt), Takulua; Lockwood, Cooper, Davison, Green, Cavubati, Wilson, Hardie, Nagusa.

Replacements: McGuigan, Mavinga, Payne, Young, Graham, Stuart, Connon, Arscott.

Edinburgh: Kinghorn; Graham, Johnstone, Dean, Van der Merwe; Van der Walt, Pyrgos; Dell, McInally (c), Nel, Toolis, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Watson, Mata

Replacements: Cherry, Schoeman, Berghan, Hunter-Hill, Crosbie, Fowles, Hickey, Socino

