European Rugby Challenge Cup: Harlequins v Benetton

Semi Kunatani missed Harlequins' defeat by Benetton in Italy

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 15 December Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Flanker Semi Kunatani returns for Harlequins as they host Pool 5 leaders Benetton in the European Challenge Cup.

Lewis Boyce starts at loosehead prop in place of Joe Marler, who is rested, while England front-rower Kyle Sinckler is named among the replacements.

Full-back Aaron Morris and winger Cadan Murley start as Mike Brown and Nathan Earle drop out of the matchday squad.

Quins are third in the pool, three points behind Benetton, having lost 26-21 to the Italian side last weekend.

Harlequins: Morris; Murley, Marchant, Saili, Ibitoye; Lang, Mulchrone; Boyce, Ward, Collier, Glynn, Merrick, Luamanu, Kunatani, Chisholm (capt).

Replacements: Elia, Auterac, Sinckler, Bothma, Wallace, Saunders, Smith, Alofa.

Benetton: Hayward; Sperandio, Zanon, Morisi, Ioane; McKinley, Tebaldi; Quaglio, Faiva, Ferrari, Fuser, Budd (capt), Pettinelli, Negri, Steyn.

Replacements: Makelara, Traore, Riccioni, Ruzza, Zanni, Sgarbi, Duvenage, Esposito,

Referee: Pierre Brousset (France).

