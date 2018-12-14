European Rugby Challenge Cup: Worcester Warriors v Pau

Worcester and England Ted Hill's five tries this season include one in Warriors' Challenge Cup opening win against Stade Francais

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 15 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Worcester Warriors have made 13 changes to their starting line-up for Saturday's fourth European Challenge Cup group game against Pau at Sixways.

Full-back Scott van Breda and number eight Alafoti Faosiliiva are the only two in the XV who also started the 21-6 loss in south-west France last week.

Lock Michael Fatialofa makes his debut, after a month off to recover fully from surgery following a knee injury.

Fit-again flanker Marco Mama returns for the first time since early October.

Back-row forward Carl Kirwan is set to make his first senior appearance in two years following a shoulder injury, having been named among the replacements.

After winning their first two group games, Warriors have picked a side closer to full strength for the return game with the Pyreneean side, although they are still without suspended Chris Pennell.

The crowd for Saturday's game will be significantly supplemented by 1,000 free tickets given away to 16 local schools.

Warriors in the Challenge Cup

Warriors: Van Breda; Heem, Venter, Mills (capt), Adams; Weir, Arr; Black, Singleton, Schonert, Bresler, Fatialofa, Hill, Mama, Faosiliva.

Replacements: Miller, Waller, Milasinovich, Phillips, Kirwan, Heaney, Lawrence, Humphreys.

Pau: Colombet; Lestremau, Nueno, Vatubua, Halai; Slade, Blanc; Mackintosh, Rey, Adriaanse, Metz, Ramsay, Ugena, Mowen, Erbani (capt).

Replacements: Calles, Moise, Tierney, Butler, Kuffner, Lebail, Hastoy, Septar.

