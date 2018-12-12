Eric O'Sullivan: Ulster academy prop enjoying breakout season

Eric O'Sullivan tackles Racing 92's Simon Zebo during their European Champions Cup match in October

European Rugby Champions Cup: Ulster v Scarlets Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 14 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and BBC Radio Wales; preview, live updates and report on BBC Sport website

Ulster academy prop Eric O'Sullivan must be getting used to ticking off the milestones in what is fast becoming his breakout season.

The win against Scarlets was the loose-head's first European start as well as his first full 80-minute Ulster game.

Not a bad going for a business studies student who spent that Saturday morning working on a university paper.

"Regardless of the level I've played at I try to keep the same process and treat it like another game," he said.

"I had a uni assignment [Public Sector Accounting] to hand in so I spent some of the morning doing that, which was good because I didn't spend hours just focusing on the game and getting too built up or nervous about it.

"About three or four hours beforehand I had my head in the game and really focusing from there on in. You have to try and treat it like any other game and don't let the occasion get to you."

Perseverance rewarded

O'Sullivan, 23, has been an ever-present for Ulster this season, featuring in all 13 games after he was recruited to the province's academy last season.

The Dublin-born forward moved north to Belfast when he missed out on a place in the Leinster academy but nights like those at Parc y Scarlets are evidence that his perseverance is now being rewarded.

"All the work we're doing in behind the scenes. The scrum, the lineout and maul defence as well we're working very hard there just trying to progress," added O'Sullivan.

"We knew our roles but it was just about getting more aggressive in there and just making sure that we were drilling boys when we got the chance.

"We've just been more aggressive with teams and not willing to take a backward step throughout the season, fighting for every inch and trying to build on that."

The game in Llanelli was only the second time in his debut season that O'Sullivan has packed down alongside Ulster and Ireland captain Rory Best but the hooker's experience has been invaluable for the former Trinity College prop.

"He's always in your ear before every scrum with little tips and nuggets just to keep you focused and keep your head in the game," O'Sullivan said of the Grand Slam-winning captain.

"Coming up against someone like [Scarlets and Wales prop] Samson Lee there, it definitely helps to have Rory beside you because you're going up against an experienced operator and any tips you can get do help."