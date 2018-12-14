European Rugby Challenge Cup: Sale Sharks v Bordeaux Begles
-
Rugby Union
|European Rugby Challenge Cup
|Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 15 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
|Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website
Sale Sharks will have flanker Tom Curry back from injury as they face Bordeaux in the European Challenge Cup on Saturday.
Curry picked up an ankle injury in England's 12-11 win against South Africa at Twickenham in November.
Sale won the reverse fixture in France last Saturday, with Chris Ashton scoring twice in their 50-24 victory.
Steve Diamond's side have picked up three wins from three in Pool Three and top the group going into the game.
Sale Sharks: Ashton; Solomona, S James, L James, McGuigan; R du Preez, de Klerk; Bristow, Langdon, Tarus, Beaumont, Phillips, .J-L du Preez, B Curry, Strauss (capt).
Replacements: Webber, Harrison, John, Evans, T Curry, Cliff, Docherty, Reed.
Bordeaux: Buros; Plazy, Desaubies, Lebraud, Cros; Meret, Serin (capt); Paiva, Dufour, Tabidze, Douglas, Jones, Braid, Woki, Houston.
Replacements: Pelissie, Poirot, Afatia, Marais, Gorgadze, Lesgourgues, Connor, Domvo.
