European Rugby Challenge Cup: La Rochelle v Bristol Bears

Pat Lam's Bristol Bears are third in Challenge Cup Pool 4

European Rugby Challenge Cup Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre Date: Saturday, 15 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Bristol Bears make six changes for their trip to French side La Rochelle in the European Challenge Cup.

Back row Luke Daniels is among the replacements, returning from a hamstring injury suffered in September.

Third-placed Bristol Bears are eight points behind Pool 4 leaders La Rochelle with three matches remaining.

The English club have won one of their three games in the competition so far, and lost 35-22 when the two sides met at Ashton Gate last Saturday.

La Rochelle: Retiere; Sinzelle, Plessis-Couillaud, Aguillon, Roudil; Lamb, Barlow; Priso, Forbes, Puafisi, Sazy, Demotte, Alldritt, Boudehent, Gourdon.

Replacements: Orioli, Corbel, Boughanmi, Nailiko, Liebenberg, Bales, West, Botia.

Bristol Bears: Protheroe; Pincus, O'Conor, Bedlow, Powell; Sheedy, Stirzaker; Woolmore, Malton, Thiede, Holmes, Joyce, Haining, Heenan, Crane.

Replacements: Fenton-Wells, Dawe, Armstrong, Hawkins, Graham, Uren, Eden, Daniels.

