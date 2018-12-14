European Rugby Challenge Cup: La Rochelle v Bristol Bears
|European Rugby Challenge Cup
|Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre Date: Saturday, 15 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
|Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website
Bristol Bears make six changes for their trip to French side La Rochelle in the European Challenge Cup.
Back row Luke Daniels is among the replacements, returning from a hamstring injury suffered in September.
Third-placed Bristol Bears are eight points behind Pool 4 leaders La Rochelle with three matches remaining.
The English club have won one of their three games in the competition so far, and lost 35-22 when the two sides met at Ashton Gate last Saturday.
La Rochelle: Retiere; Sinzelle, Plessis-Couillaud, Aguillon, Roudil; Lamb, Barlow; Priso, Forbes, Puafisi, Sazy, Demotte, Alldritt, Boudehent, Gourdon.
Replacements: Orioli, Corbel, Boughanmi, Nailiko, Liebenberg, Bales, West, Botia.
Bristol Bears: Protheroe; Pincus, O'Conor, Bedlow, Powell; Sheedy, Stirzaker; Woolmore, Malton, Thiede, Holmes, Joyce, Haining, Heenan, Crane.
Replacements: Fenton-Wells, Dawe, Armstrong, Hawkins, Graham, Uren, Eden, Daniels.
