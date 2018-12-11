Premiership Rugby confident of finalising £200m CVC investment deal

Bath and Sale Sharks are among the Premiership clubs who could benefit from the proposed investment deal

Premiership Rugby says it remains "on track" to complete a deal for "significant investment" in the league but the process is yet to be completed.

It's understood private equity firm CVC has tabled an offer of more than £200m for a share of around 30% in the business.

Senior Premiership Rugby figures are confident the deal could be done by the end of the year.

"We've had a good board meeting," said Premiership Rugby chairman Ian Ritchie.

"There remains a complete unanimity about our approach, and our requirement for significant investment which will herald a new era for the league. We remain on track for achieving this.

"We are still in those discussions and they will continue. We are doing all we can to meet our objectives as quickly as we can manage it."

Chief executive Mark McCafferty added: "These are quite complex discussions with a number of different angles to them.

"There is no particular sticking point, but we still have some outstanding points we have to resolve.

"But I don't think this is going to drag on for a long time."