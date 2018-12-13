Rugby World Cup 2019: Wales to visit Turkey and Switzerland for training camps

Jamie Roberts and George North grapple during Wales' pre-2015 World Cup camp in Switzerland

Wales' preparations for the 2019 World Cup in Japan will include training camps in Switzerland and Turkey.

The squad will return for two weeks to the Swiss Alps in July to the training base of Fiesch, the same venue they used before the 2015 World Cup.

Following two warm-up training matches against England in August, Warren Gatland will take his side to Turkey for warm weather training.

Wales then return to face Ireland twice before travelling to Japan.

Wales will also stay in France after their opening 2019 Six Nations match on Friday, 1 February to prepare for the second away game against Italy.

Gatland will base his side in Nice as they build up to the game in Rome on Saturday, 9 February.

Wales 2019 fixtures

Six Nations

Friday, 1 February

France v Wales (Stade de France; 20:00 GMT)

Saturday, 9 February

Italy v Wales (Stadio Olimpico; 16:45 GMT)

Saturday, 23 February

Wales v England (Principality Stadium; 16:45 GMT)

Saturday, 9 March

Scotland v Wales (Murrayfield; 14:15 GMT)

Saturday, 16 March

Wales v Ireland (Principality Stadium; 14:45 GMT)

2019 RUGBY WORLD CUP WARM-UPS

Sunday, 11 August

England v Wales (Twickenham; ko tbc)

Saturday, 17 August

Wales v England (Principality Stadium; ko tbc)

Saturday, 31 August

Wales v Ireland (Principality Stadium; ko tbc)

Saturday, 7 September

Ireland v Wales (Aviva Stadium; ko tbc)

2019 RUGBY WORLD CUP - Pool D

Monday, 23 September

Wales v Georgia (Toyota Stadium, Toyota City; 11:15 BST)

Sunday, 29 September

Wales v Australia (Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo; 08:45 BST)

Wednesday, 9 October

Wales v Fiji (Oita Stadium, Oita; 10:45 BST)

Sunday, 13 October

Wales v Uruguay (Kumamoto Prefectural Athletic Stadium, Kumamoto City; 09:15 BST)