Rugby World Cup 2019: Wales to visit Turkey and Switzerland for training camps
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales' preparations for the 2019 World Cup in Japan will include training camps in Switzerland and Turkey.
The squad will return for two weeks to the Swiss Alps in July to the training base of Fiesch, the same venue they used before the 2015 World Cup.
Following two warm-up training matches against England in August, Warren Gatland will take his side to Turkey for warm weather training.
Wales then return to face Ireland twice before travelling to Japan.
Wales will also stay in France after their opening 2019 Six Nations match on Friday, 1 February to prepare for the second away game against Italy.
Gatland will base his side in Nice as they build up to the game in Rome on Saturday, 9 February.
Wales 2019 fixtures
Six Nations
Friday, 1 February
France v Wales (Stade de France; 20:00 GMT)
Saturday, 9 February
Italy v Wales (Stadio Olimpico; 16:45 GMT)
Saturday, 23 February
Wales v England (Principality Stadium; 16:45 GMT)
Saturday, 9 March
Scotland v Wales (Murrayfield; 14:15 GMT)
Saturday, 16 March
Wales v Ireland (Principality Stadium; 14:45 GMT)
2019 RUGBY WORLD CUP WARM-UPS
Sunday, 11 August
England v Wales (Twickenham; ko tbc)
Saturday, 17 August
Wales v England (Principality Stadium; ko tbc)
Saturday, 31 August
Wales v Ireland (Principality Stadium; ko tbc)
Saturday, 7 September
Ireland v Wales (Aviva Stadium; ko tbc)
2019 RUGBY WORLD CUP - Pool D
Monday, 23 September
Wales v Georgia (Toyota Stadium, Toyota City; 11:15 BST)
Sunday, 29 September
Wales v Australia (Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo; 08:45 BST)
Wednesday, 9 October
Wales v Fiji (Oita Stadium, Oita; 10:45 BST)
Sunday, 13 October
Wales v Uruguay (Kumamoto Prefectural Athletic Stadium, Kumamoto City; 09:15 BST)