Valery Morozov: Sale Sharks sign Russia international prop from Enisei-STM

Valery Morozov last played for Russia in their 32-27 defeat by Japan in November

Sale Sharks have signed loosehead prop Valery Morozov from Russian side Enisei-STM.

The 24-year-old Russia international has won 15 caps for his country and will join the Sharks on 2 January.

"Andrei Ostrikov and Vadim Cobilas first made me aware of Valery's abilities," boss Steve Diamond said.

"We kept a watch on him over 12 months. He's a big, dynamic, scrummaging prop and front-row players with his skills are few and far between."