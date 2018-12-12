Valery Morozov: Sale Sharks sign Russia international prop from Enisei-STM
Sale Sharks have signed loosehead prop Valery Morozov from Russian side Enisei-STM.
The 24-year-old Russia international has won 15 caps for his country and will join the Sharks on 2 January.
"Andrei Ostrikov and Vadim Cobilas first made me aware of Valery's abilities," boss Steve Diamond said.
"We kept a watch on him over 12 months. He's a big, dynamic, scrummaging prop and front-row players with his skills are few and far between."